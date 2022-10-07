Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 5.5% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $13,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 59,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 411,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JAAA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.99. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,779. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45.

