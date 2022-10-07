Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) PT Lowered to $18.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.50 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JHG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.20 to $22.10 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $20.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

