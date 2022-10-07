Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.27 and last traded at $46.98. 4,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 13,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.32.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58.
