JCSD Capital LLC Invests $39,000 in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.24.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SIVB opened at $356.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $328.27 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.73.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 29.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.