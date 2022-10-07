Jefferies Financial Group Cuts SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Price Target to GBX 325

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 325 ($3.93) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSP Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $299.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. SSP Group has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

