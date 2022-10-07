Jesse Chew Sells 8,995 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) SVP Jesse Chew sold 8,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $18,889.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,996.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.84 million, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $110.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after purchasing an additional 114,036 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 34.7% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,697,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,505,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 117,354 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 17.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 549,523 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 190,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

ARAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Accuray in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

