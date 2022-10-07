Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) vs. Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) and Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nerdy and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -7.34% -52.87% -22.89% Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nerdy and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $140.66 million 2.82 -$27.33 million ($0.17) -14.53 Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Jianzhi Education Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nerdy.

75.3% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Nerdy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nerdy and Jianzhi Education Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 2 5 0 2.71 Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nerdy presently has a consensus price target of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 136.17%. Given Nerdy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Summary

Nerdy beats Jianzhi Education Technology Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment needed to operate the customer's systems, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media advertising services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

