JOE Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $73.01 million and $2.44 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001152 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, JOE has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009358 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JOE Token Profile

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE (JOE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. JOE has a current supply of 420,304,079 with 325,718,033 in circulation. The last known price of JOE is 0.22734644 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $2,134,107.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.”

