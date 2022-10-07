Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 2,050 Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Separately, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $908,000.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DJIA stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $20.29 and a one year high of $25.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30.

