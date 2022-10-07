Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 188.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus decreased their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.08.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $125.15 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day moving average of $148.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total transaction of $4,922,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,994,074.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $844,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,300,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total transaction of $4,922,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $665,994,074.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 590,048 shares of company stock valued at $90,584,942. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

