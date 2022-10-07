Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 185 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $55.55 and a one year high of $83.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average is $67.18.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

