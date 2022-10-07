JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $145.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.32.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.59. Walt Disney has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.0% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,276 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,809 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.