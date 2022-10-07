JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

RYAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ryan Specialty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.60.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

RYAN stock opened at $41.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $33.09 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 52.62%. The company had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.84 million. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 76,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,824,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after purchasing an additional 256,288 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

