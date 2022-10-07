JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $153.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $316.67 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla from $383.33 to $391.67 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $141.33 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $333.33 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $287.87.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 1.1 %

TSLA stock opened at $238.13 on Monday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $206.86 and a fifty-two week high of $414.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $740.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total transaction of $2,770,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.50, for a total value of $2,770,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $16,278,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,138,505. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 197.2% in the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.