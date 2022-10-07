Jumbo Exchange (JUMBO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,200.00

Jumbo Exchange (JUMBO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Jumbo Exchange has a market capitalization of $46,938.64 and approximately $10,200.00 worth of Jumbo Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jumbo Exchange has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jumbo Exchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00003912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145762 BTC.

Jumbo Exchange Profile

Jumbo Exchange was first traded on February 14th, 2022. Jumbo Exchange’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000 tokens. Jumbo Exchange’s official Twitter account is @jumbo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jumbo Exchange’s official website is jumbo.exchange. The official message board for Jumbo Exchange is medium.com/jumbo-dex.

Buying and Selling Jumbo Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Jumbo Exchange (JUMBO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Jumbo Exchange has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jumbo Exchange is 0.74652059 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $890,623.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumbo.exchange/.”

