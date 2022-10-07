Jurassic Nodes (DINO) Trading 66.5% Lower This Week

Jurassic Nodes (DINO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Jurassic Nodes token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Jurassic Nodes has traded down 66.5% against the U.S. dollar. Jurassic Nodes has a market capitalization of $780.12 and approximately $30,036.00 worth of Jurassic Nodes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

About Jurassic Nodes

Jurassic Nodes’ launch date was March 5th, 2022. Jurassic Nodes’ official website is jurassicnodes.com. Jurassic Nodes’ official Twitter account is @jurassicnodes.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jurassic Nodes (DINO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Jurassic Nodes has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Jurassic Nodes is 0.0057787 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jurassicnodes.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jurassic Nodes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jurassic Nodes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jurassic Nodes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

