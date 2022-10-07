Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $158.82

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $158.82 and last traded at $160.37, with a volume of 1137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $248.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Kadant Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $221.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.37 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $573,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 521.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 2,063.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 481,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 259,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

See Also

