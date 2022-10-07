KARMA Reaches Market Cap of $3.34 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $2.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

KARMA Token Profile

KARMA’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The Reddit community for KARMA is https://reddit.com/r/karmaeos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @karmaapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io.

Buying and Selling KARMA

According to CryptoCompare, “KARMA (KARMA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the EOS platform. KARMA has a current supply of 8,462,823,687.0505 with 5,450,532,380.7923 in circulation. The last known price of KARMA is 0.00062913 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.karmaapp.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.