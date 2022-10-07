Kaya (OTC:KAYS) Shares Up 16.6%

Shares of Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTC:KAYS – Get Rating) traded up 16.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 28,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 7,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Kaya Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Kaya Company Profile

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

