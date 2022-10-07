KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,650 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $27,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $142.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

