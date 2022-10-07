Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Tops $96.48 on Exchanges

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for about $96.48 or 0.00496970 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $41.02 million and $3.01 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s genesis date was October 28th, 2020. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 425,178 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @thekeep3r and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network.

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Keep3rV1 has a current supply of 425,178. The last known price of Keep3rV1 is 97.46653768 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $2,181,089.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://keep3r.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

