Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KFFB opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

