Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €584.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €584.00 ($595.92) target price on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KER. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($841.84) price target on Kering in a report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($734.69) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €685.00 ($698.98) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) target price on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Kering Price Performance

Shares of KER stock opened at €456.00 ($465.31) on Monday. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($425.92). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €519.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €515.00.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

