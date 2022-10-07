Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €650.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €650.00 ($663.27) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($617.35) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €689.00 ($703.06) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($704.08) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($734.69) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Stock Performance

Shares of KER stock traded down €8.60 ($8.78) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €456.00 ($465.31). 186,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($425.92). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €519.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €515.00.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.