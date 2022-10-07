Key Financial Inc Acquires 327 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.32. 12,001,455 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78.

