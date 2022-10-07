Key Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Key Financial Inc owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,678 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period.
Shares of SLYG stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.91. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,702. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.91. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $96.85.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
