Key Financial Inc Has $189,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Key Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 129.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 380,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,286. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $38.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

