Key Financial Inc Has $281,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.81. 117,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $144.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

