Key Financial Inc Has $619,000 Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $15,127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $89.49. 238,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,711,178. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average of $98.71.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

