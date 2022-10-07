Key Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 28,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.8% in the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 55,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 27,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.70.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $76.44. The stock had a trading volume of 322,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,736,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $150.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

