Key Financial Inc Purchases 297 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,597,205. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

