Key Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of IYW traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.63. 7,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,011. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

