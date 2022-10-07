Key Financial Inc Sells 907 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Key Financial Inc lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Bank of America by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE BAC traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,599,208. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

