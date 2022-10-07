KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Target (NYSE:TGT)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.41% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TGT. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.
Target Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of TGT opened at $155.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.64. Target has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98.
Insider Transactions at Target
In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 74,658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Target by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Target by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Target by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 44,236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
