KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Target (NYSE:TGT)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TGT. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Shares of TGT opened at $155.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.64. Target has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 74,658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Target by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Target by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Target by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 44,236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

