Ki (XKI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,790.00

Ki (XKI) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Ki has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Ki has a market cap of $17.31 million and approximately $11,790.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0873 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003276 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ki Coin Profile

Ki was first traded on November 29th, 2018. Ki’s total supply is 947,624,753 coins and its circulating supply is 198,348,213 coins. The Reddit community for Ki is https://reddit.com/r/ki_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ki is foundation.ki. Ki’s official message board is medium.com/ki-foundation. Ki’s official Twitter account is @ki_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ki (XKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Ki has a current supply of 947,624,753 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ki is 0.08355745 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $3,096.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://foundation.ki/.”

