Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of KMB traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.76. The company had a trading volume of 58,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,033. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $111.90 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

