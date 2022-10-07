Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Price Performance

KGX stock traded down €0.07 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €19.97 ($20.37). The stock had a trading volume of 490,252 shares. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($83.49). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.95.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.