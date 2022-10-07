Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $12.30 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for about 3.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $12,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 31,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,354,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,435,000 after buying an additional 80,698 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.77. 94,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,827. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CP. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

