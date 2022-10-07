Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Lowers Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Voya Financial makes up about 2.5% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,513,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,316 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

NYSE VOYA traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.69. 4,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,482. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average is $63.04. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

