Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Purchases 1,743 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in APi Group were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in APi Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 33,463,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,731,000 after purchasing an additional 129,867 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in APi Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,842,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,372,000 after purchasing an additional 202,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in APi Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,842,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,803,000 after acquiring an additional 189,857 shares during the period. ADW Capital Management LLC increased its position in APi Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in APi Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,066,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after acquiring an additional 454,998 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 8,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,792 shares of company stock valued at $482,592 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of APG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.94. 27,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. APi Group’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

