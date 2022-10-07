Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading

