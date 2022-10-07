Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kodiak Sciences to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ KOD opened at $7.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a market cap of $409.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.93. Kodiak Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $84,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

