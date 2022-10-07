Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.33

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.33 and traded as low as $18.34. Komatsu shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 103,924 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KMTUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.
Komatsu Stock Down 1.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31.
About Komatsu
Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Komatsu (KMTUY)
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.