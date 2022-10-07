Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.33

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.33 and traded as low as $18.34. Komatsu shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 103,924 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMTUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Komatsu Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31.

About Komatsu

Komatsu ( OTCMKTS:KMTUY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

