La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,315,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,690,000 after buying an additional 582,547 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 506,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after buying an additional 308,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 248,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,629,000 after purchasing an additional 233,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,701,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,294,000 after purchasing an additional 221,668 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,020. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $958.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $604.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.55 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.55%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

