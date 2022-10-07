La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.13

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.13 and last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 4748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $956.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.03.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $604.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.55 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

