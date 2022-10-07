LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $438,274,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after acquiring an additional 187,039 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after acquiring an additional 156,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $12.59 on Friday, reaching $367.74. 18,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,711. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.22 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $405.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.30.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

