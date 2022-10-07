LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.8% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Medtronic Stock Down 2.6 %

Medtronic stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.24. 123,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,394,663. The company has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $128.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average of $96.03.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.