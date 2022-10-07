LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.37.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TFC traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 233,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,220. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $49.25. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

