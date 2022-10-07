LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $14.97 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 2.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,334,000 after purchasing an additional 185,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,568,000 after purchasing an additional 222,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Paychex by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paychex by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $145,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,148 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,899 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.21. 42,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,357. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.71. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

