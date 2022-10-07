LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,172 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.20. The stock had a trading volume of 141,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,854. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.94.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

